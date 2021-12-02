The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas 46, Prairie du Chien 35

Badger 67, South Milwaukee 66

Benton 74, Black Hawk/Warren IL 47

Blair-Taylor 81, Greenwood 34

Brillion 68, Sheboygan Falls 31

Brookfield Academy 83, Messmer 56

Cambridge 88, Watertown Luther Prep 82

Cameron 79, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 52

Chequamegon 54, Spencer 42

Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48

Darlington 69, Platteville 58

Dodgeville 70, Wisconsin Heights 55

Edgar 63, Rib Lake 39

Elk Mound 79, Arcadia 53

Fall Creek 79, Osseo-Fairchild 40

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 67, Sturgeon Bay 57

Green Bay West 56, Menominee Indian 54

Janesville Craig 66, Madison West 61

Janesville Parker 60, Madison Memorial 57

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 44

Kewaskum 72, North Fond du Lac 48

Kewaunee 78, Algoma 60

Kiel 72, New Holstein 36

Laona-Wabeno 62, Three Lakes 41

Mauston 67, Westby 58

Middleton 66, Beloit Memorial 48

Mineral Point 86, Belleville 85

Mondovi 66, Gilmanton 58

Monticello 48, Belmont 42

New Glarus 74, Poynette 51

Newman Catholic 77, Athens 55

Northwestern 89, Ashland 35

Oconto 67, Southern Door 60

Oregon 82, Big Foot 62

Peshtigo 83, Sevastopol 46

Pewaukee 84, Menomonee Falls 56

Regis 63, Cadott 29

Ripon 82, Waupun 70

River Ridge 74, Southwestern 50

Royall 50, Riverdale 39

Spooner 63, St. Croix Falls 47

Spring Valley 72, Alma/Pepin 59

Stanley-Boyd 68, Regis Altoona McDonnell 53

Watertown Luther Prep 60, Bangor 47

Wauzeka-Steuben 53, Iowa-Grant 35

West De Pere 70, Green Bay Southwest 62

Weyauwega-Fremont 58, Pacelli 50

Wild Rose 47, Marion 31

Williams Bay 76, Albany 50

Winneconne 67, Berlin 60

Woodbury, Minn. 57, Hudson 54

Xavier 73, Green Bay Preble 71

___

