The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 64, Saint Croix Central 35
Baldwin-Woodville 39, Amery 36
Brodhead 64, Clinton 50
Clintonville 55, Waupaca 20
D.C. Everest 77, Eau Claire North 74
Dodgeland 43, Hustisford 32
Drummond 61, Winter 14
Durand 73, Spring Valley 19
Elk Mound 54, Plum City 30
Florence 53, North Dickinson, Mich. 49
Green Bay Southwest 63, Menasha 53
Hilbert 64, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34
Howards Grove 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
Hurley 81, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 5
Jefferson 57, Big Foot 22
Johnson Creek 51, Juda 37
Kiel 55, Lomira 32
Ladysmith 63, Northwestern 49
Lake Mills 48, Cambridge 34
Loyal 51, Greenwood 37
Luxemburg-Casco 52, Denmark 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50
Marinette 29, Little Chute 25
Markesan 47, Montello 31
Mayville 66, Horicon 31
Medford Area 46, Merrill 33
Neillsville 61, Gilman 17
Oakfield 56, Wayland Academy 23
Onalaska 61, Arcadia 31
Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 20
Owen-Withee 59, Colby 54
Pardeeville 55, Fall River 37
Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72
Portage 67, Nekoosa 46
Princeton/Green Lake 43, Rio 42
Randolph 64, Cambria-Friesland 40
Random Lake 60, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34
Reedsburg Area 65, Wisconsin Dells 35
Spencer 44, Columbus Catholic 35
Superior 38, Princeton, Minn. 37
Tigerton 37, Tri-County 28
Turtle Lake 52, Cumberland 41
Waterloo 57, Rio 43
Whitewater 42, East Troy 41, OT
Winneconne 50, Wautoma 42
Wrightstown 63, Fox Valley Lutheran 53
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..