The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Badger 67, South Milwaukee 66
Benton 74, Black Hawk/Warren IL 47
Blair-Taylor 81, Greenwood 34
Brookfield Academy 83, Messmer 56
Chequamegon 54, Spencer 42
Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48
Darlington 69, Platteville 58
Dodgeville 70, Wisconsin Heights 55
Edgar 63, Rib Lake 39
Elk Mound 79, Arcadia 53
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 67, Sturgeon Bay 57
Janesville Craig 66, Madison West 61
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 44
Kewaskum 72, North Fond du Lac 48
Kewaunee 78, Algoma 60
Kiel 72, New Holstein 36
Laona-Wabeno 62, Three Lakes 41
Mauston 67, Westby 58
Middleton 66, Beloit Memorial 48
Mineral Point 86, Belleville 85
Mondovi 66, Gilmanton 58
Monticello 48, Belmont 42
Newman Catholic 77, Athens 55
Oconto 67, Southern Door 60
Oregon 82, Big Foot 62
Peshtigo 83, Sevastopol 46
River Ridge 74, Southwestern 50
Spooner 63, St. Croix Falls 47
Spring Valley 72, Alma/Pepin 59
West De Pere 70, Green Bay Southwest 62
Wild Rose 47, Marion 31
Williams Bay 76, Albany 50
Winneconne 67, Berlin 60
Xavier 73, Green Bay Preble 71
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..