BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Badger 67, South Milwaukee 66

Benton 74, Black Hawk/Warren IL 47

Blair-Taylor 81, Greenwood 34

Brookfield Academy 83, Messmer 56

Chequamegon 54, Spencer 42

Cuba City 85, Black Hawk 48

Darlington 69, Platteville 58

Dodgeville 70, Wisconsin Heights 55

Edgar 63, Rib Lake 39

Elk Mound 79, Arcadia 53

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 67, Sturgeon Bay 57

Janesville Craig 66, Madison West 61

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 63, Plymouth 44

Kewaskum 72, North Fond du Lac 48

Kewaunee 78, Algoma 60

Kiel 72, New Holstein 36

Laona-Wabeno 62, Three Lakes 41

Mauston 67, Westby 58

Middleton 66, Beloit Memorial 48

Mineral Point 86, Belleville 85

Mondovi 66, Gilmanton 58

Monticello 48, Belmont 42

Newman Catholic 77, Athens 55

Oconto 67, Southern Door 60

Oregon 82, Big Foot 62

Peshtigo 83, Sevastopol 46

River Ridge 74, Southwestern 50

Spooner 63, St. Croix Falls 47

Spring Valley 72, Alma/Pepin 59

West De Pere 70, Green Bay Southwest 62

Wild Rose 47, Marion 31

Williams Bay 76, Albany 50

Winneconne 67, Berlin 60

Xavier 73, Green Bay Preble 71

