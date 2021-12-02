The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 64, Saint Croix Central 35
Baldwin-Woodville 39, Amery 36
Clintonville 55, Waupaca 20
Dodgeland 43, Hustisford 32
Drummond 61, Winter 14
Durand 73, Spring Valley 19
Florence 53, North Dickinson, Mich. 49
Green Bay Southwest 63, Menasha 53
Howards Grove 43, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
Hurley 81, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 5
Jefferson 57, Big Foot 22
Johnson Creek 51, Juda 37
Kiel 55, Lomira 32
Ladysmith 63, Northwestern 49
Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50
Markesan 47, Montello 31
Medford Area 46, Merrill 33
Neillsville 61, Gilman 17
Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 20
Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72
Portage 67, Nekoosa 46
Random Lake 60, Cedar Grove-Belgium 34
Spencer 44, Columbus Catholic 35
Superior 38, Princeton, Minn. 37
Tigerton 37, Tri-County 28
Turtle Lake 52, Cumberland 41
Waterloo 57, Rio 43
Whitewater 42, East Troy 41, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..