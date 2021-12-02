The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altoona 64, Saint Croix Central 35
Clintonville 55, Waupaca 20
Dodgeland 43, Hustisford 32
Drummond 61, Winter 14
Florence 53, North Dickinson, Mich. 49
Hurley 81, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 5
Manitowoc Lutheran 57, Reedsville 50
Medford Area 46, Merrill 33
Oostburg 71, Sheboygan Christian 20
Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72
Spencer 44, Columbus Catholic 35
Tigerton 37, Tri-County 28
Waterloo 57, Rio 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..