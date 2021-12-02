By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 29 points, Pascal Siakam had 20 and the Toronto Raptors took advantage of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s absence to beat Milwaukee 97-93 , ending the Bucks’ winning streak at eight. Antetokounmpo was out because of soreness in his right calf. Scottie Barnes scored 13 points as the Raptors won for the first time in four games and snapped a five-game home losing streak, their longest since January 2011. Jrue Holiday scored 26 points, Khris Middleton had 22 and Bobby Portis Jr. had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucks, who lost for the first time since a Nov. 14 defeat at Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.