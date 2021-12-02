By MARK STEWART, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and TODD SOMMERFELDT, La Crosse Tribune

When you look at Myles Burkett’s body of work this past season, you have one of the best seasons ever for a Wisconsin high school quarterback. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound senior from Franklin completed 206 of 289 passes for 3,427 yards, 36 touchdowns and four interceptions. For his play, Burkett, a University of Wisconsin recruit, was named The Associated Press state player of the year Thursday. Aquinas High School’s Tom Lee was named coach of the year He was picked over an extensive list of finalists that also included Franklin’s Louis Brown, Reedsville’s Aaron Fredrick, Pewaukee’s Justin Friske, Colby’s Jim Hagen, Rice Lake’s Dan Hill, Sun Prairie’s Brian Kaminski and Waunakee’s Pat Rice.

