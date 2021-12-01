The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62, Pecatonica 46

Algoma 68, Palmyra-Eagle 27

Almond-Bancroft 89, Bowler 53

Amherst 46, Wild Rose 30

Appleton East 69, Marshfield 55

Appleton North 81, Bay Port 73

Aquinas 62, Melrose-Mindoro 54

Ashland 57, Bayfield 46

Athens 63, Prentice 45

Augusta 67, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Baldwin-Woodville 83, Luck 47

Bangor 60, Black River Falls 53

Beaver Dam 80, Portage 61

Belleville 81, Deerfield 57

Belmont 82, Albany 65

Big Foot 57, Evansville 37

Black Hawk 61, Parkview 48

Brillion 75, Oneida Nation 42

Brodhead 76, McFarland 62

Brookfield Academy 83, Messmer 56

Bruce 52, Webster 46

Cambria-Friesland 61, Dodgeland 23

Cameron 86, St. Croix Falls 77

Cedar Grove-Belgium 84, Sheboygan Christian 76

Chequamegon 57, Abbotsford 40

Chilton 65, Green Bay West 44

Clear Lake 54, McDonell Central 52

Clinton 62, Jefferson 58

Clintonville 66, Shiocton 58

Colfax 50, Amery 45

Cudahy 59, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47

D.C. Everest 82, Appleton West 81

De Soto 57, Riverdale 53

DeForest 76, Baraboo 32

Decorah, Iowa 62, Prairie du Chien 24

Denmark 50, Southern Door 32

Edgerton 72, Whitewater 51

Elk Mound 60, Regis 41

Fox Valley Lutheran 55, New London 53

Freedom 76, Valders 43

Germantown 77, Plymouth 59

Green Bay East 84, Green Bay Preble 66

Greendale 72, Shorewood 50

Hamilton 65, Whitefish Bay 27

Hayward 85, Mercer 44

Highland 57, Iowa-Grant 55

Howards Grove 52, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34

Hudson 57, Superior 51

Hustisford 70, Fall River 55

Iola-Scandinavia 59, Pittsville 25

Janesville Parker 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 64

Kaukauna 79, Grafton 30

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59, Martin Luther 49

Kohler 68, Hilbert 39

La Crosse Central 51, Eau Claire North 35

Laconia 66, Winneconne 57

Lake Country Lutheran 90, Saint Francis 47

Lakeside Lutheran 67, River Valley 50

Lodi 75, Wisconsin Heights 58

Lomira 66, New Holstein 60

Luther 84, Tomah 67

Marathon 70, Auburndale 62

Mauston 73, Sparta 49

Mayville 59, Columbus 57

Medford Area 54, Chippewa Falls 36

Mellen 55, Prairie Farm 47

Menasha 67, Waupaca 54

Menomonee Falls 59, Whitnall 54

Merrill 77, Lakeland 74

Milwaukee Collegiate Academy 89, St. John’s NW Military Academy 86

Mineral Point 85, Dodgeville 79

Monona Grove 57, Edgewood 56

Monroe 67, Milton 62

Mount Horeb 58, Fort Atkinson 57

Neenah 70, Stevens Point 64

Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 53

Nekoosa 67, Montello 59

New Auburn 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 42

New Berlin Eisenhower 92, Waukesha North 82

New Glarus 62, Darlington 56

New Lisbon 73, Weston 32

New Richmond 78, Altoona 63

Newman Catholic 78, Edgar 46

Northwood 54, Birchwood 17

Oostburg 57, Ozaukee 48

Osceola 54, Barron 37

Oshkosh North 81, Manitowoc Lincoln 60

Pius XI Catholic 76, Waterford 50

Port Edwards 49, Gresham Community 42

Prescott 95, Durand 75

Racine Park 40, Burlington 38

Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Elkhorn Area 71

Reedsburg Area 59, Watertown 54

Reedsville 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 50

Rib Lake 51, Phillips 41

Rio 52, Madison Country Day 28

Saint Thomas More 85, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25

Seneca 52, Necedah 44

Seymour 61, Green Bay Southwest 59

Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Random Lake 43

Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 43

Solon Springs 90, Frederic 52

South Shore 77, Winter 34

Spring Valley 55, Somerset 42

Stoughton 75, Oregon 59

Stratford 66, Assumption 39

Tenor/Veritas Co-op 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 59

Waukesha South 71, Hartford Union 65

Waukesha West 67, New Berlin West 61

Wautoma 72, Berlin 60

Wauwatosa West 59, Slinger 42

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, Southwestern 48

West Allis Central 86, Madison East 78

West Bend East 48, Kewaskum 40

West Bend West 62, Sheboygan South 61

West De Pere 66, Little Chute 63

West Salem 85, Holmen 48

Williams Bay Faith Christian 70, Milwaukee Early View 36

Wisconsin Dells 57, Poynette 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Fond du Lac 51

Xavier 58, Oshkosh West 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Potosi vs. East Dubuque, Ill., ccd.

