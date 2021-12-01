The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 40, Portage 34

Altoona 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51

Amherst 51, Markesan 22

Antigo 50, Northland Pines 43

Appleton East 70, Oshkosh North 21

Aquinas 57, Platteville 33

Arrowhead 45, Muskego 31

Assumption 54, Wild Rose 27

Barron 59, Somerset 49

Bay Port 63, West De Pere 57

Beaver Dam 56, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39

Belleville 42, Shullsburg 37

Belmont 73, Barneveld 49

Big Foot 66, Williams Bay 24

Blair-Taylor 65, Eleva-Strum 41

Brillion 49, New Holstein 46

Brodhead 64, Milton 46

Brown Deer 89, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50

Burlington 50, Turner 33

Catholic Central 56, Argyle 52

Central Wisconsin 37, Johnson Creek 32

Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Augusta 37

Coleman 58, Lena 33

Crandon 36, Wabeno 21

Cuba City 64, East Dubuque, Ill. 30

Darlington 39, River Ridge 28

De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 22

Durand 53, Fall Creek 46

Elkhorn Area 42, East Troy 40

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, New London 51

Gilmanton 30, Granton 20

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 52, Sturgeon Bay 42

Green Bay Southwest 74, Luxemburg-Casco 51

Gresham Community 83, Port Edwards 38

Hilbert 61, Kohler 31

Homestead 71, Stevens Point 45

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 33

Hudson 45, Eau Claire Memorial 44

Iola-Scandinavia 52, Pittsville 29

Janesville Craig 88, Madison West 34

Kaukauna 66, Appleton West 48

Kenosha Indian Trail 72, Wilmot Union 55

Kettle Moraine 86, Catholic Memorial 61

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Ripon 53

Kewaskum 47, Winneconne 35

Kickapoo 73, Hillsboro 51

Kiel 41, Sheboygan Falls 34

Kimberly 59, Appleton North 36

La Farge 62, New Lisbon 50

Laconia 87, North Fond du Lac 32

Ladysmith 63, Hayward 28

Lake Country Lutheran 56, Heritage Christian 18

Lake Holcombe 62, Prentice 57

Lakeside Lutheran 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 59

Living Word Lutheran 50, Horicon 34

Madison La Follette 84, Madison East 48

Madison Memorial 73, Janesville Parker 28

Manitowoc Lincoln 76, Green Bay East 23

Marshfield 41, Medford Area 27

Melrose-Mindoro 54, Whitehall 41

Menominee Indian 58, Marion 15

Menomonie 50, Eau Claire North 32

Middleton 84, Beloit Memorial 60

Mosinee 54, Lakeland 42

Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 26

Neenah 73, Fond du Lac 34

Neillsville 55, Stratford 21

New Richmond 70, River Falls 66

Niagara 51, Oneida Nation 43

Northwestern 70, Ashland 57

Oconomowoc 63, Waukesha North 31

Oconto 68, Southern Door 31

Omro 54, Lomira 31

Oregon 61, Columbus 57

Peshtigo 58, Sevastopol 45

Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72

Phillips 62, Three Lakes 58

Pius XI Catholic 58, DeForest 40

Port Washington 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 63

Potosi/Cassville 56, Southwestern 30

Prairie Farm 59, Turtle Lake 31

Prairie du Chien 69, Decorah, Iowa 50

Pulaski 47, Ashwaubenon 36

Racine Lutheran 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 7

Randolph 59, Lake Mills 43

Reedsburg Area 73, Lodi 19

Rhinelander 66, Tomahawk 11

Rice Lake 71, Chippewa Falls 33

Royall 61, Ithaca 46

Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 59, Lourdes Academy 27

Sauk Prairie 56, Dodgeville 18

Seneca 34, Necedah 24

Seymour 64, Clintonville 49

Shiocton 52, Marathon 39

Solon Springs 48, Frederic 20

South Shore 75, Winter 31

Sparta 39, Baraboo 33

St. Marys Springs 72, Campbellsport 36

Sun Prairie 46, Verona Area 34

Two Rivers 47, Roncalli 30

Union Grove 57, Franklin 42

Unity 43, Saint Croix Central 28

University Lake/Trinity 28, Eastbrook Academy 26

Valders 55, Chilton 44

Waterford 79, Racine Horlick 42

Watertown 63, Whitehall 30

Waupun 68, Plymouth 18

Wauwatosa East 59, Messmer 16

Wauwatosa West 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19

West Allis Nathan Hale 57, Saint Thomas More 51

Westby 40, Cashton 27

Westfield Area 61, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 26

Weyauwega-Fremont 55, Tri-County 10

Whitefish Bay 56, Dominican 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, Mayville 34

Wisconsin Heights 48, River Valley 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Gillett 27

Wrightstown 49, Kewaunee 39

Xavier 60, Menasha 48

