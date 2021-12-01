By TERRY TANG

The Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University student groups protesting Kyle Rittenhouse’s ties to the school marched Wednesday, nearly coming to blows with his conservative-leaning supporters. Around 100 people rallied on the suburban Phoenix campus to urge the university to disavow the 18-year-old. Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder in November in deadly shootings during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He testified that he acted in self-defense when he killed two men and wounded a third with a semi-automatic rifle during protests. Rittenhouse also said during his testimony that he was taking online classes from ASU. University officials confirmed that is no longer the case. A spokesman for the Rittenhouse family did not return messages seeking comment.

