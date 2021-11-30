The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 62, Pecatonica 46
Algoma 68, Palmyra-Eagle 27
Almond-Bancroft 89, Bowler 53
Amherst 46, Wild Rose 30
Appleton East 69, Marshfield 55
Appleton North 81, Bay Port 73
Aquinas 62, Melrose-Mindoro 54
Ashland 57, Bayfield 46
Athens 63, Prentice 45
Augusta 67, Osseo-Fairchild 54
Baldwin-Woodville 83, Luck 47
Bangor 60, Black River Falls 53
Beaver Dam 80, Portage 61
Belleville 81, Deerfield 57
Belmont 82, Albany 65
Big Foot 57, Evansville 37
Black Hawk 61, Parkview 48
Brodhead 76, McFarland 62
Bruce 52, Webster 46
Cambria-Friesland 61, Dodgeland 23
Cameron 86, St. Croix Falls 77
Cedar Grove-Belgium 84, Sheboygan Christian 76
Chequamegon 57, Abbotsford 40
Chilton 65, Green Bay West 44
Clear Lake 54, McDonell Central 52
Clinton 62, Jefferson 58
Clintonville 66, Shiocton 58
Colfax 50, Amery 45
Cudahy 59, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47
D.C. Everest 82, Appleton West 81
De Soto 57, Riverdale 53
Decorah, Iowa 62, Prairie du Chien 24
Denmark 50, Southern Door 32
Edgerton 72, Whitewater 51
Elk Mound 60, Regis 41
Fox Valley Lutheran 55, New London 53
Freedom 76, Valders 43
Germantown 77, Plymouth 59
Green Bay East 84, Green Bay Preble 66
Greendale 72, Shorewood 50
Hayward 85, Mercer 44
Highland 57, Iowa-Grant 55
Howards Grove 52, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 34
Hustisford 70, Fall River 55
Iola-Scandinavia 59, Pittsville 25
Janesville Parker 67, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 64
Kaukauna 79, Grafton 30
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 59, Martin Luther 49
La Crosse Central 51, Eau Claire North 35
Laconia 66, Winneconne 57
Lake Country Lutheran 90, Saint Francis 47
Lakeside Lutheran 67, River Valley 50
Lodi 75, Wisconsin Heights 58
Luther 84, Tomah 67
Marathon 70, Auburndale 62
Mauston 73, Sparta 49
Mayville 59, Columbus 57
Medford Area 54, Chippewa Falls 36
Mellen 55, Prairie Farm 47
Menasha 67, Waupaca 54
Menomonee Falls 59, Whitnall 54
Merrill 77, Lakeland 74
Mineral Point 85, Dodgeville 79
Monona Grove 57, Edgewood 56
Monroe 67, Milton 62
Mount Horeb 58, Fort Atkinson 57
Neenah 70, Stevens Point 64
Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 53
Nekoosa 67, Montello 59
New Auburn 58, Lac Courte Oreilles 42
New Berlin Eisenhower 92, Waukesha North 82
New Glarus 62, Darlington 56
New Lisbon 73, Weston 32
New Richmond 78, Altoona 63
Newman Catholic 78, Edgar 46
Osceola 54, Barron 37
Oshkosh North 81, Manitowoc Lincoln 60
Pius XI Catholic 76, Waterford 50
Port Edwards 49, Gresham Community 42
Prescott 95, Durand 75
Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Elkhorn Area 71
Reedsburg Area 59, Watertown 54
Reedsville 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
Rio 52, Madison Country Day 28
Saint Thomas More 85, Cristo Rey Jesuit 25
Seneca 52, Necedah 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Random Lake 43
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 43
Solon Springs 90, Frederic 52
South Shore 77, Winter 34
Spring Valley 55, Somerset 42
Stoughton 75, Oregon 59
Stratford 66, Assumption 39
Tenor/Veritas Co-op 60, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 59
Waukesha South 71, Hartford Union 65
Waukesha West 67, New Berlin West 61
Wautoma 72, Berlin 60
Wauwatosa West 59, Slinger 42
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, Southwestern 48
West Allis Central 86, Madison East 78
West Bend East 48, Kewaskum 40
West Bend West 62, Sheboygan South 61
West De Pere 66, Little Chute 63
West Salem 85, Holmen 48
Williams Bay Faith Christian 70, Milwaukee Early View 36
Wisconsin Dells 57, Poynette 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Fond du Lac 51
Xavier 58, Oshkosh West 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Potosi vs. East Dubuque, Ill., ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..