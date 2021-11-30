The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 40, Portage 34
Altoona 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51
Amherst 51, Markesan 22
Antigo 50, Northland Pines 43
Appleton East 70, Oshkosh North 21
Aquinas 57, Platteville 33
Arrowhead 45, Muskego 31
Assumption 54, Wild Rose 27
Barron 59, Somerset 49
Bay Port 63, West De Pere 57
Beaver Dam 56, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39
Belleville 42, Shullsburg 37
Belmont 73, Barneveld 49
Big Foot 66, Williams Bay 24
Brillion 49, New Holstein 46
Brodhead 64, Milton 46
Brown Deer 89, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50
Burlington 50, Turner 33
Catholic Central 56, Argyle 52
Central Wisconsin 37, Johnson Creek 32
Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Augusta 37
Coleman 58, Lena 33
Crandon 36, Wabeno 21
Cuba City 64, East Dubuque, Ill. 30
Darlington 39, River Ridge 28
De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 22
Durand 53, Fall Creek 46
Elkhorn Area 42, East Troy 40
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, New London 51
Gilmanton 30, Granton 20
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 52, Sturgeon Bay 42
Green Bay Southwest 74, Luxemburg-Casco 51
Gresham Community 83, Port Edwards 38
Hilbert 61, Kohler 31
Homestead 71, Stevens Point 45
Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 33
Hudson 45, Eau Claire Memorial 44
Iola-Scandinavia 52, Pittsville 29
Janesville Craig 88, Madison West 34
Kaukauna 66, Appleton West 48
Kenosha Indian Trail 72, Wilmot Union 55
Kettle Moraine 86, Catholic Memorial 61
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Ripon 53
Kewaskum 47, Winneconne 35
Kickapoo 73, Hillsboro 51
Kiel 41, Sheboygan Falls 34
Kimberly 59, Appleton North 36
La Farge 62, New Lisbon 50
Laconia 87, North Fond du Lac 32
Ladysmith 63, Hayward 28
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Heritage Christian 18
Lake Holcombe 62, Prentice 57
Lakeside Lutheran 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 59
Living Word Lutheran 50, Horicon 34
Madison La Follette 84, Madison East 48
Madison Memorial 73, Janesville Parker 28
Manitowoc Lincoln 76, Green Bay East 23
Marshfield 41, Medford Area 27
Menominee Indian 58, Marion 15
Menomonie 50, Eau Claire North 32
Middleton 84, Beloit Memorial 60
Mosinee 54, Lakeland 42
Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 26
Neenah 73, Fond du Lac 34
Neillsville 55, Stratford 21
New Richmond 70, River Falls 66
Niagara 51, Oneida Nation 43
Northwestern 70, Ashland 57
Oconomowoc 63, Waukesha North 31
Oconto 68, Southern Door 31
Omro 54, Lomira 31
Oregon 61, Columbus 57
Peshtigo 58, Sevastopol 45
Pewaukee 75, Germantown 72
Phillips 62, Three Lakes 58
Pius XI Catholic 58, DeForest 40
Port Washington 66, Cedar Grove-Belgium 63
Potosi/Cassville 56, Southwestern 30
Prairie Farm 59, Turtle Lake 31
Prairie du Chien 69, Decorah, Iowa 50
Pulaski 47, Ashwaubenon 36
Racine Lutheran 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 7
Randolph 59, Lake Mills 43
Reedsburg Area 73, Lodi 19
Rhinelander 66, Tomahawk 11
Rice Lake 71, Chippewa Falls 33
Royall 61, Ithaca 46
Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian (Oshkosh) 59, Lourdes Academy 27
Sauk Prairie 56, Dodgeville 18
Seneca 34, Necedah 24
Seymour 64, Clintonville 49
Shiocton 52, Marathon 39
Solon Springs 48, Frederic 20
South Shore 75, Winter 31
Sparta 39, Baraboo 33
St. Marys Springs 72, Campbellsport 36
Sun Prairie 46, Verona Area 34
Two Rivers 47, Roncalli 30
Union Grove 57, Franklin 42
Unity 43, Saint Croix Central 28
University Lake/Trinity 28, Eastbrook Academy 26
Valders 55, Chilton 44
Waterford 79, Racine Horlick 42
Watertown 63, Whitehall 30
Waupun 68, Plymouth 18
Wauwatosa East 59, Messmer 16
Wauwatosa West 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19
West Allis Nathan Hale 57, Saint Thomas More 51
Westby 40, Cashton 27
Westfield Area 61, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 26
Weyauwega-Fremont 55, Tri-County 10
Whitefish Bay 56, Dominican 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, Mayville 34
Wisconsin Heights 48, River Valley 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Gillett 27
Wrightstown 49, Kewaunee 39
Xavier 60, Menasha 48
___
