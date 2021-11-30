The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 68, Palmyra-Eagle 27
Baldwin-Woodville 83, Luck 47
Belmont 81, Albany 65
Big Foot 57, Evansville 37
Brodhead 76, McFarland 62
Cambria-Friesland 61, Dodgeland 23
Cameron 86, St. Croix Falls 77
Clintonville 66, Shiocton 58
Cudahy 59, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47
Denmark 50, Southern Door 32
Freedom 76, Valders 43
Green Bay East 84, Green Bay Preble 66
Hayward 85, Mercer 44
La Crosse Central 51, Eau Claire North 35
Mellen 55, Prairie Farm 47
Menasha 67, Waupaca 54
Merrill 77, Lakeland 74
Neenah 70, Stevens Point 64
Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 53
New Berlin Eisenhower 92, Waukesha North 82
Pius XI Catholic 76, Waterford 50
Port Edwards 49, Gresham Community 42
Prescott 95, Durand 75
Reedsville 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
Seneca 52, Necedah 44
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 43
Solon Springs 90, Frederic 52
Stratford 66, Assumption 39
Wauwatosa West 59, Slinger 42
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, Southwestern 48
West Allis Central 86, Madison East 78
Williams Bay Faith Christian 70, Milwaukee Early View 36
Wisconsin Dells 57, Poynette 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Fond du Lac 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Potosi vs. East Dubuque, Ill., ccd.
