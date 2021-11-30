The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 68, Palmyra-Eagle 27

Baldwin-Woodville 83, Luck 47

Belmont 81, Albany 65

Big Foot 57, Evansville 37

Brodhead 76, McFarland 62

Cambria-Friesland 61, Dodgeland 23

Cameron 86, St. Croix Falls 77

Clintonville 66, Shiocton 58

Cudahy 59, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47

Denmark 50, Southern Door 32

Freedom 76, Valders 43

Green Bay East 84, Green Bay Preble 66

Hayward 85, Mercer 44

La Crosse Central 51, Eau Claire North 35

Mellen 55, Prairie Farm 47

Menasha 67, Waupaca 54

Merrill 77, Lakeland 74

Neenah 70, Stevens Point 64

Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 53

New Berlin Eisenhower 92, Waukesha North 82

Pius XI Catholic 76, Waterford 50

Port Edwards 49, Gresham Community 42

Prescott 95, Durand 75

Reedsville 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 50

Seneca 52, Necedah 44

Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 43

Solon Springs 90, Frederic 52

Stratford 66, Assumption 39

Wauwatosa West 59, Slinger 42

Wauzeka-Steuben 60, Southwestern 48

West Allis Central 86, Madison East 78

Williams Bay Faith Christian 70, Milwaukee Early View 36

Wisconsin Dells 57, Poynette 49

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Fond du Lac 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Potosi vs. East Dubuque, Ill., ccd.

