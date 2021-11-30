The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst 51, Markesan 22

Aquinas 57, Platteville 33

Arrowhead 45, Muskego 31

Barron 59, Somerset 49

Beaver Dam 56, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39

Belleville 42, Shullsburg 37

Brillion 49, New Holstein 46

Brown Deer 89, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50

Burlington 50, Turner 33

Crandon 36, Wabeno 21

De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 22

Elkhorn Area 42, East Troy 40

Fox Valley Lutheran 70, New London 51

Gilmanton 30, Granton 20

Gresham Community 83, Port Edwards 38

Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 33

Janesville Craig 88, Madison West 34

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Ripon 53

Kewaskum 47, Winneconne 35

Ladysmith 63, Hayward 28

Living Word Lutheran 50, Horicon 34

Manitowoc Lincoln 76, Green Bay East 23

Menominee Indian 58, Marion 15

Neillsville 55, Stratford 21

Oconomowoc 63, Waukesha North 31

Pius XI Catholic 58, DeForest 40

Prairie du Chien 69, Decorah, Iowa 50

Racine Lutheran 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 7

Randolph 59, Lake Mills 43

Rhinelander 66, Tomahawk 11

Sauk Prairie 56, Dodgeville 18

Seneca 34, Necedah 24

Shiocton 52, Marathon 39

Solon Springs 48, Frederic 20

Unity 43, Saint Croix Central 28

Waterford 79, Racine Horlick 42

Waupun 68, Plymouth 18

Wauwatosa East 59, Messmer 16

Wauwatosa West 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19

Westby 40, Cashton 27

Weyauwega-Fremont 55, Tri-County 10

Whitefish Bay 56, Dominican 47

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, Mayville 34

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Gillett 27

Xavier 60, Menasha 48

