BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Algoma 68, Palmyra-Eagle 27
Almond-Bancroft 89, Bowler 53
Appleton East 69, Marshfield 55
Ashland 57, Bayfield 46
Baldwin-Woodville 83, Luck 47
Belleville 81, Deerfield 57
Belmont 82, Albany 65
Big Foot 57, Evansville 37
Brodhead 76, McFarland 62
Cambria-Friesland 61, Dodgeland 23
Cameron 86, St. Croix Falls 77
Clintonville 66, Shiocton 58
Colfax 50, Amery 45
Cudahy 59, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 47
Denmark 50, Southern Door 32
Freedom 76, Valders 43
Green Bay East 84, Green Bay Preble 66
Hayward 85, Mercer 44
Highland 57, Iowa-Grant 55
La Crosse Central 51, Eau Claire North 35
Mauston 73, Sparta 49
Mellen 55, Prairie Farm 47
Menasha 67, Waupaca 54
Merrill 77, Lakeland 74
Mineral Point 85, Dodgeville 79
Neenah 70, Stevens Point 64
Neillsville 64, Owen-Withee 53
New Berlin Eisenhower 92, Waukesha North 82
New Richmond 78, Altoona 63
Newman Catholic 78, Edgar 46
Pius XI Catholic 76, Waterford 50
Port Edwards 49, Gresham Community 42
Prescott 95, Durand 75
Reedsville 62, Manitowoc Lutheran 50
Seneca 52, Necedah 44
Sheboygan Area Luth. 89, Random Lake 43
Shoreland Lutheran 48, Catholic Central 43
Solon Springs 90, Frederic 52
South Shore 77, Winter 34
Spring Valley 55, Somerset 42
Stoughton 75, Oregon 59
Stratford 66, Assumption 39
Waukesha South 71, Hartford Union 65
Wautoma 72, Berlin 60
Wauwatosa West 59, Slinger 42
Wauzeka-Steuben 60, Southwestern 48
West Allis Central 86, Madison East 78
West Bend West 62, Sheboygan South 61
West De Pere 66, Little Chute 63
Williams Bay Faith Christian 70, Milwaukee Early View 36
Wisconsin Dells 57, Poynette 49
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Fond du Lac 51
Xavier 58, Oshkosh West 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Potosi vs. East Dubuque, Ill., ccd.
