The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 40, Portage 34
Altoona 64, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 51
Amherst 51, Markesan 22
Antigo 50, Northland Pines 43
Appleton East 70, Oshkosh North 21
Aquinas 57, Platteville 33
Arrowhead 45, Muskego 31
Barron 59, Somerset 49
Bay Port 63, West De Pere 57
Beaver Dam 56, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 39
Belleville 42, Shullsburg 37
Brillion 49, New Holstein 46
Brown Deer 89, Milwaukee Golda Meir 50
Burlington 50, Turner 33
Cochrane-Fountain City 72, Augusta 37
Crandon 36, Wabeno 21
De Pere 87, Sheboygan South 22
Elkhorn Area 42, East Troy 40
Fox Valley Lutheran 70, New London 51
Gilmanton 30, Granton 20
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran/Oneida/Providence Academy 52, Sturgeon Bay 42
Green Bay Southwest 74, Luxemburg-Casco 51
Gresham Community 83, Port Edwards 38
Hortonville 70, Oshkosh West 33
Janesville Craig 88, Madison West 34
Kaukauna 66, Appleton West 48
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57, Ripon 53
Kewaskum 47, Winneconne 35
Kickapoo 73, Hillsboro 51
Kiel 41, Sheboygan Falls 34
Ladysmith 63, Hayward 28
Living Word Lutheran 50, Horicon 34
Manitowoc Lincoln 76, Green Bay East 23
Menominee Indian 58, Marion 15
Mosinee 54, Lakeland 42
Mukwonago 55, Waukesha South 26
Neillsville 55, Stratford 21
New Richmond 70, River Falls 66
Oconomowoc 63, Waukesha North 31
Oconto 68, Southern Door 31
Peshtigo 58, Sevastopol 45
Phillips 62, Three Lakes 58
Pius XI Catholic 58, DeForest 40
Prairie du Chien 69, Decorah, Iowa 50
Pulaski 47, Ashwaubenon 36
Racine Lutheran 79, Milwaukee Hamilton 7
Randolph 59, Lake Mills 43
Rhinelander 66, Tomahawk 11
Sauk Prairie 56, Dodgeville 18
Seneca 34, Necedah 24
Seymour 64, Clintonville 49
Shiocton 52, Marathon 39
Solon Springs 48, Frederic 20
Unity 43, Saint Croix Central 28
Waterford 79, Racine Horlick 42
Waupun 68, Plymouth 18
Wauwatosa East 59, Messmer 16
Wauwatosa West 77, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 19
West Allis Nathan Hale 57, Saint Thomas More 51
Westby 40, Cashton 27
Weyauwega-Fremont 55, Tri-County 10
Whitefish Bay 56, Dominican 47
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 70, Mayville 34
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 47, Gillett 27
Wrightstown 49, Kewaunee 39
Xavier 60, Menasha 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..