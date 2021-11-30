ONEIDA, Wis. — The Oneida Nation will legally offer sports betting beginning this week, the first time such wagering has been allowed in Wisconsin. Sports betting is the result of a new gaming compact amendment with the state that allows “event wagering.” Than can include betting on sports and events such as nationally televised award shows, professional sports league drafts and professional games, including football, basketball and baseball. Wagering on Wisconsin college athletics or events involving children is now allowed. The Oneida Nation will hold a ceremony Tuesday at its main casino near Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport to mark the occasion.

