The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antigo 52, Three Lakes 49
Black River Falls 64, Sparta 55
Boscobel 47, Shullsburg 34
Boyceville 47, Gilmanton 45
Cambria-Friesland 67, Johnson Creek 42
Campbellsport 76, Ripon 70
Cashton 82, Kickapoo 24
Chequamegon 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 22
Coleman 42, Crandon 28
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, New Auburn 25
Fall Creek 75, Eleva-Strum 23
Fennimore 37, Monticello 29
Florence 85, Wausaukee 18
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 79, Cochrane-Fountain City 68
Gibraltar 95, Hilbert 62
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 77, Two Rivers 50
Heritage Christian 67, Williams Bay Faith Christian 22
Hope Christian 74, Living Word Lutheran 61
Kiel 60, Kewaunee 50
Laona-Wabeno 70, Rosholt 39
Lourdes Academy 84, Wautoma 69
Marion 38, Tri-County 25
Markesan 42, Central Wisconsin Christian 37
Marshall 67, River Valley 41
Nekoosa 58, Port Edwards 51
North Crawford 71, Brookwood 49
Omro 80, Watertown Luther Prep 74
Platteville 61, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 50
River Ridge 53, Lancaster 35
Riverdale 82, La Farge 53
Royall 68, Westfield Area 54
Sheboygan North 93, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 75
Stockbridge 65, NE Wis. Christian Home School 52
Westby 63, Arcadia 54
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 92, Waupun 69
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clayton vs. Luck, ppd.
Drummond vs. Siren, ppd.
Ithaca vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.
Niagara vs. Goodman/Pembine, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..