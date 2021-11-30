The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 44, Spencer 38
Auburndale 70, Rosholt 30
Augusta 67, Greenwood 41
Butternut 48, Chequamegon 32
Clayton 50, Luck 26
Coleman 52, Marinette 45
Colfax 70, Clear Lake 42
Deerfield 54, Dodgeland 42
Edgerton 68, Marshall 45
Elk Mound 58, Baldwin-Woodville 42
Ellsworth 43, Somerset 38
Flambeau 41, Gilman 35
Fort Atkinson 61, Whitewater 26
Gilmanton 34, Boyceville 25
Highland 45, Fennimore 16
Hustisford 52, Montello 31
Juda 49, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 42
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Racine Case 64
Kewaunee 61, Algoma 31
La Crosse Central 72, Black River Falls 10
La Farge 67, Riverdale 33
Ladysmith 52, Bloomer 40
Marathon 55, Edgar 54
Mineral Point 71, Richland Center 52
Monticello 41, Parkview 40
New Berlin West 78, Xavier 73
New Glarus 44, Black Hawk 28
Northland Lutheran 78, White Lake 17
Ozaukee 79, Sheboygan Christian 34
Pardeeville 51, Waterloo 30
Rice Lake 56, Ashland 30
River Ridge 56, De Soto 36
Shoreland Lutheran 63, Kenosha Tremper 41
Wisconsin Dells 62, Poynette 51
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Nicolet 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..