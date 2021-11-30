ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was named defensive player of the year and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was named coach of the year in the Big Ten. The two were among honorees announced by the league. Hutchinson leads the conference and is third nationally with 13 sacks. Tucker has led the Spartans to a 10-2 record in his second year after they were 2-5 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

