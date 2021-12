MILWAUKEE (AP) — Oso Ighodaro recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Marquette to an 83-54 win over Jackson State. Olivier-Maxence Prosper had 11 points for Marquette, which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Jayveous McKinnis had 13 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks for the Tigers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.