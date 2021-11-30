No. 23 Wisconsin (5-1) vs. Georgia Tech (5-1)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech looks for its sixth straight victory of the season as it faces No. 23 Wisconsin. Wisconsin got past Saint Mary’s by six on Wednesday. Georgia Tech is coming off a 61-59 home win over Georgia Southern on Friday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe has averaged 19.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists while Jordan Usher has put up 15.8 points and 8.7 rebounds. For the Badgers, Johnny Davis has averaged 16.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 13.3 points and five rebounds.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.3 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Georgia Tech has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 74.5 points while giving up 61.8.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Yellow Jackets have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Georgia Tech has an assist on 46 of 90 field goals (51.1 percent) over its previous three contests while Wisconsin has assists on 25 of 67 field goals (37.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Wisconsin has held opposing teams to 55.2 points per game this season, the seventh-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

