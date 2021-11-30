MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have signed first baseman Rowdy Tellez and catchers Pedro Severino and Brett Sullivan to one-year contracts while non-tendering first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. Vogelbach hit .219 with a .349 on-base percentage, nine homers and 24 RBIs in 93 games this past season. His playing time dipped late in the season after the Brewers acquired Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays. Tellez batted .272 with seven homers, 28 RBIs and an .814 OPS in 56 games with Milwaukee. He also homered twice in the Brewers’ National League Division Series loss to the eventual World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

