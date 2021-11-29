The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Athens 44, Spencer 38
Auburndale 70, Rosholt 30
Augusta 67, Greenwood 41
Coleman 52, Marinette 45
Colfax 70, Clear Lake 42
Edgerton 68, Marshall 45
Elk Mound 58, Baldwin-Woodville 42
Ellsworth 43, Somerset 38
Fort Atkinson 61, Whitewater 26
Gilmanton 34, Boyceville 25
Highland 45, Fennimore 16
Hustisford 52, Montello 31
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 67, Racine Case 64
La Crosse Central 72, Black River Falls 10
Ladysmith 52, Bloomer 40
Marathon 55, Edgar 54
Mineral Point 71, Richland Center 52
Monticello 41, Parkview 40
New Berlin West 78, Xavier 73
New Glarus 44, Black Hawk 28
Pardeeville 51, Waterloo 30
Rice Lake 56, Ashland 30
River Ridge 56, De Soto 36
Shoreland Lutheran 63, Kenosha Tremper 41
Wisconsin Dells 62, Poynette 51
Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Nicolet 38
___
