The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boscobel 47, Shullsburg 34
Boyceville 47, Gilmanton 45
Campbellsport 76, Ripon 70
Cashton 82, Kickapoo 24
Coleman 42, Crandon 28
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, New Auburn 25
Fall Creek 75, Eleva-Strum 23
Laona-Wabeno 70, Rosholt 39
Marshall 67, River Valley 41
Nekoosa 58, Port Edwards 51
Omro 80, Watertown Luther Prep 74
River Ridge 53, Lancaster 35
Royall 68, Westfield Area 54
Stockbridge 65, NE Wis. Christian Home School 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..