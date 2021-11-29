The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boscobel 47, Shullsburg 34

Boyceville 47, Gilmanton 45

Campbellsport 76, Ripon 70

Cashton 82, Kickapoo 24

Coleman 42, Crandon 28

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, New Auburn 25

Fall Creek 75, Eleva-Strum 23

Laona-Wabeno 70, Rosholt 39

Marshall 67, River Valley 41

Nekoosa 58, Port Edwards 51

Omro 80, Watertown Luther Prep 74

River Ridge 53, Lancaster 35

Royall 68, Westfield Area 54

Stockbridge 65, NE Wis. Christian Home School 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..