GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta 67, Greenwood 41

Gilmanton 34, Boyceville 25

Mineral Point 71, Richland Center 52

New Berlin West 78, Xavier 73

Rice Lake 56, Ashland 30

River Ridge 56, De Soto 36

Wisconsin Lutheran 71, Nicolet 38

