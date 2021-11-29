The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antigo 52, Three Lakes 49

Black River Falls 64, Sparta 55

Boscobel 47, Shullsburg 34

Boyceville 47, Gilmanton 45

Cambria-Friesland 67, Johnson Creek 42

Campbellsport 76, Ripon 70

Cashton 82, Kickapoo 24

Chequamegon 65, Lac Courte Oreilles 22

Coleman 42, Crandon 28

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 60, New Auburn 25

Fall Creek 75, Eleva-Strum 23

Fennimore 37, Monticello 29

Florence 85, Wausaukee 18

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 79, Cochrane-Fountain City 68

Gibraltar 95, Hilbert 62

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 77, Two Rivers 50

Heritage Christian 67, Williams Bay Faith Christian 22

Hope Christian 74, Living Word Lutheran 61

Kiel 60, Kewaunee 50

Laona-Wabeno 70, Rosholt 39

Lourdes Academy 84, Wautoma 69

Marion 38, Tri-County 25

Markesan 42, Central Wisconsin Christian 37

Marshall 67, River Valley 41

Nekoosa 58, Port Edwards 51

North Crawford 71, Brookwood 49

Omro 80, Watertown Luther Prep 74

Platteville 61, Abundant Life Christian/St. Ambrose 50

River Ridge 53, Lancaster 35

Riverdale 82, La Farge 53

Royall 68, Westfield Area 54

Sheboygan North 93, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 75

Stockbridge 65, NE Wis. Christian Home School 52

Westby 63, Arcadia 54

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 92, Waupun 69

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clayton vs. Luck, ppd.

Drummond vs. Siren, ppd.

Ithaca vs. Wonewoc-Center, ccd.

Niagara vs. Goodman/Pembine, ppd.

