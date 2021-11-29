BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. — Dane County sheriff’s officials say a man has been fatally shot inside a suburban Madison gas station and one person has been arrested. Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning at the Kwik Trip in the town of Blooming Grove. The shooting victim died at the scene. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett says witnesses gave police a description of an SUV that may have been involved in the shooting. Maple Bluff police located the SUV, but the driver fled. Officers gave chase and used road spikes to stop the vehicle. The driver was arrested about two hours later in Madison.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Wisconsin State Journal.