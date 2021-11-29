KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — In a story published Nov. 24, 2021, about Kyle Rittenhouse’s future following his acquittal on charges stemming from the shootings of three men in Kenosha, Wisconsin, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene had introduced a bill to award him the Congressional Medal of Honor. Greene’s bill would award Rittenhouse the Congressional Gold Medal.

