MILWAUKEE (AP) — In a Nov. 28 story about people who were injured by an SUV that was driven into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of the driver who was charged. His name is Darrell Brooks Jr., not Darnell Brooks Jr.

