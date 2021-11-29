By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

An actor charged with storming the Capitol as a member of the Oath Keepers nearly talked his way into remaining in jail after his former attorney told a judge that the actor was challenging the court’s jurisdiction. A prosecutor said he hadn’t planned on seeking pretrial detention for James Beeks until learning in court that Beeks didn’t accept the court’s jurisdiction. Beeks initially rejected being represented by an attorney and made comments that the judge called “gobbledygook.” But he later let another lawyer represent him and was ordered released after agreeing to follow conditions of release, such as not having any contact with members of the Oath Keepers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.