By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Sports Writer

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten and Pac-12 are launching an initiative to raise awareness of the importance of mental health. It is part of their conference alliance announced earlier this year. Teammates for Mental Health will be unveiled this week during basketball games involving the three conferences, including the ACC/Big Ten women’s and men’s challenges. The centerpiece will be a public service announcement that will air throughout the 28 games being played from Nov. 29-Dec. 2. The PSA includes Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, Maryland women’s basketball coach Brenda Frese, Oregon State men’s basketball coach Wayne Tinkle and others.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.