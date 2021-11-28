By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams both extended some unwanted streaks Sunday. One of them has helped lead to the other. Stafford threw a pick-6 and had a fumble that led to a Green Bay touchdown as the Rams fell 36-28 to the Packers for their third consecutive loss. Stafford has thrown an interception that was returned for a touchdown in each of those losses.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.