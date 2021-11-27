MILWAUKEE — A survey of Midwest farm bankers found Wisconsin farmland values are up 10% from the same period in 2020. A farm appraiser says the rise in land values is driven by strong commodity prices, and demand from non-farm buyers. The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago surveyed 151 bankers in their district, which includes Iowa and parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, bankers reported that land values were up 18%.

