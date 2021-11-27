The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bay Port 74, Stevens Point 71
Beloit Memorial 66, Badger 46
Brillion 81, Turner 59
Cedarburg 71, Greenfield 59
Crivitz 63, Laona-Wabeno 51
Edgewood 71, Janesville Craig 61
Fennimore 64, Barneveld 61
Gibraltar 77, Palmyra-Eagle 22
Howards Grove 66, Sheboygan South 59
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 82, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 46
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 75, Wauwatosa West 67
Madison Memorial 87, Milwaukee Vincent 47
Manitowoc Lincoln 75, Seymour 54
Marinette 68, Greendale 56
Monroe 63, Belleville 56
Mosinee 93, Wausau East 52
Mukwonago 79, Germantown 59
Neenah 80, Notre Dame 49
New Glarus 61, Evansville 59
Oak Creek 73, Green Bay Preble 58
Oregon 85, Hartford Union 67
Pulaski 65, Antigo 43
Racine Lutheran 62, Bonduel 56
Richland Center 65, Baraboo 41
Roncalli 77, Appleton West 41
Stoughton 76, McFarland 71
Verona Area 72, Sauk Prairie 45
Waterford 74, Waukesha North 57
Whitnall 77, Denmark 44
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61, Lakeland 40
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..