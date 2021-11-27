The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 65, Verona Area 49

Appleton West 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 46

Arrowhead 62, Neenah 54

Brillion 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47

Brodhead 45, Albany 36

Brookfield Academy 57, Madison Memorial 30

Cambridge 44, Black Hawk 41

D.C. Everest 64, Holmen 46

DeForest 64, Middleton 53

Edgewood 58, Oconomowoc 51

Franklin 63, Milwaukee DSHA 55

Kettle Moraine 92, Stevens Point 41

Lake Mills 53, Marshall 39

Madison La Follette 72, Milwaukee Academy of Science 68

McFarland 85, Stoughton 68

New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Bay Port 36

Notre Dame 84, Green Bay Preble 16

Oconto 47, Laona-Wabeno 37

Pius XI Catholic 62, Janesville Craig 50

Plymouth 51, Sheboygan Falls 42

Reedsburg Area 79, Tomah 23

Slinger 72, Mukwonago 61

St. Marys Springs 51, Howards Grove 32

Sun Prairie 50, Oak Creek 42, OT

Waunakee 62, Homestead 47

Whitefish Bay 46, Oregon 43

St. Thomas Academy Tournament=

Aquinas 73, Hill-Murray, Minn. 47

Visitation, Minn. 63, Regis 36

___

