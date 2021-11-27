The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton West 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 46
Arrowhead 62, Neenah 54
Brillion 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47
Brodhead 45, Albany 36
Brookfield Academy 57, Madison Memorial 30
Cambridge 44, Black Hawk 41
Edgewood 58, Oconomowoc 51
Franklin 63, Milwaukee DSHA 55
Kettle Moraine 92, Stevens Point 41
McFarland 85, Stoughton 68
New Berlin Eisenhower 57, Bay Port 36
Oconto 47, Laona-Wabeno 37
Plymouth 51, Sheboygan Falls 42
Reedsburg Area 79, Tomah 23
Slinger 72, Mukwonago 61
St. Marys Springs 51, Howards Grove 32
Sun Prairie 50, Oak Creek 42, OT
Waunakee 62, Homestead 47
Whitefish Bay 46, Oregon 43
