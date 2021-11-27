The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton West 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 46

Arrowhead 62, Neenah 54

Brillion 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47

Cambridge 44, Black Hawk 41

Edgewood 58, Oconomowoc 51

Kettle Moraine 92, Stevens Point 41

Reedsburg Area 79, Tomah 23

St. Marys Springs 51, Howards Grove 32

Waunakee 62, Homestead 47

Whitefish Bay 46, Oregon 43

___

