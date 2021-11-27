The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton West 69, Manitowoc Lincoln 46
Arrowhead 62, Neenah 54
Brillion 51, Manitowoc Lutheran 47
Cambridge 44, Black Hawk 41
Edgewood 58, Oconomowoc 51
Kettle Moraine 92, Stevens Point 41
Reedsburg Area 79, Tomah 23
St. Marys Springs 51, Howards Grove 32
Waunakee 62, Homestead 47
Whitefish Bay 46, Oregon 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..