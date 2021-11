MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis had 15 points as Marquette topped Northern Illinois 80-66. Tyler Kolek had 12 points for the Golden Eagles (6-1), who won their fourth straight at home. Stevie Mitchell added 11 points. Keshawn Williams had 17 points for the Huskies (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

