PREP FOOTBALL=

KHSAA Tournament=

Semifinal=

Class 1A=

Pikeville 36, Raceland 7

Russellville 34, Bethlehem 21

Class 2A=

Beechwood 38, Mayfield 7

Lex. Christian 58, Middlesboro 0

Class 3A=

Belfry 48, East Carter 26

Paducah Tilghman 39, Glasgow 20

Class 4A=

Boyle Co. 54, Logan Co. 16

Johnson Central 42, Franklin Co. 24

Class 5A=

Frederick Douglass 35, Owensboro 7

South Warren 46, Woodford Co. 25

Class 6A=

Lou. Male 48, Lou. Trinity 21

Lou. St. Xavier 31, Madison Central 21

