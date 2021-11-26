MILWAUKEE (AP) — One of Milwaukee’s largest downtown office buildings has been sold. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports an affiliate of New York-=based Group RMC has purchased the the 22-story Chase Tower for $34.25 million. An affiliate of Michigan-based Farbman Group sold the building after buying it for $30.5 million in 2016. The building was built in 1962 and was originally known as Marine Plaza. The 477,772-square-foot-structure has 88,223 square feet of office space available for lease. That equates to an 18.5% vacancy rate. Chase Bank serves as the anchor tenant. Group RMC bought the 14-story 330 Kilbourn building in downtown Milwaukee earlier this year for an undisclosed price.

