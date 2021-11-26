MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A community group is urging officials in Madison to back off on plans to shut down a homeless encampment in a city park. City officials have posted notices that camping won’t be allowed in Reindahl Park after Dec. 6 and all tents, structures and belongings must be removed from the park by Dec. 9. City officials want to move people living in the park into shelters and a hotel. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that volunteer group Community Action Against Reindahl Eviction issued a statement Wednesday asking the city to halt the eviction. Member Pearl Foster said the shelters and the hotel don’t have enough space for the more than 70 people who have been camping in the park.

