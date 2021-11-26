Wisconsin-Superior vs. Green Bay (0-5)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Green Bay Phoenix are set to battle the Yellowjackets of Division III Wisconsin-Superior. Green Bay lost 68-58 to Weber State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Donovan Ivory has averaged 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Phoenix, while Emmanuel Ansong has accounted for 12 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.DONOVAN FROM DISTANCE: Through five games, Green Bay’s Donovan Ivory has connected on 37 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 94.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Green Bay went 0-4 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Phoenix scored 67.5 points per matchup in those four contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.