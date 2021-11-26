The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 81, Nekoosa 63

Beaver Dam 81, Waterloo 55

Columbus Catholic 56, Port Edwards 45

Crivitz 75, Crandon 40

Cuba City 70, Holmen 61

Deerfield 55, Lake Mills 43

Howards Grove 65, Kewaskum 50

Lakeland 77, Wausau East 67

Laona-Wabeno 64, Oneida Nation 44

Madison East 67, Milwaukee King 60

Mosinee 57, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 45

Northland Pines 78, Newman Catholic 65

Oshkosh North 84, Menasha 46

Racine St. Catherine’s 66, New Berlin West 56

Sheboygan South 67, Port Washington 50

The Prairie School 78, Marinette 60

Turner 89, Parkview 49

Verona Area 79, Racine Case 74

Waukesha West 73, D.C. Everest 59

Waupun 66, La Crosse Logan 52

Wausau West 79, Stanley-Boyd 48

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Melrose-Mindoro 50

Washington Tournament=

Pewaukee 88, Pattonville, Mo. 58

