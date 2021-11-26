The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL=
KHSAA Tournament=
Semifinal=
Class 1A=
Pikeville 36, Raceland 7
Russellville 34, Bethlehem 21
Class 2A=
Beechwood 38, Mayfield 7
Lex. Christian 58, Middlesboro 0
Class 3A=
Belfry 48, East Carter 26
Paducah Tilghman 39, Glasgow 20
Class 4A=
Boyle Co. 54, Logan Co. 16
Johnson Central 42, Franklin Co. 24
Class 5A=
Frederick Douglass 35, Owensboro 7
South Warren 46, Woodford Co. 25
Class 6A=
Lou. Male 48, Lou. Trinity 21
Lou. St. Xavier 31, Madison Central 21
___
