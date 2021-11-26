The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Assumption 81, Nekoosa 63
Beaver Dam 81, Waterloo 55
Columbus Catholic 56, Port Edwards 45
Crivitz 75, Crandon 40
Cuba City 70, Holmen 61
Deerfield 55, Lake Mills 43
Howards Grove 65, Kewaskum 50
Lakeland 77, Wausau East 67
Laona-Wabeno 64, Oneida Nation 44
Madison East 67, Milwaukee King 60
Mosinee 57, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 45
Northland Pines 78, Newman Catholic 65
Oshkosh North 84, Menasha 46
Racine St. Catherine’s 66, New Berlin West 56
Sheboygan South 67, Port Washington 50
The Prairie School 78, Marinette 60
Verona Area 79, Racine Case 74
Waukesha West 73, D.C. Everest 59
Waupun 66, La Crosse Logan 52
Wausau West 79, Stanley-Boyd 48
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Melrose-Mindoro 50
Washington Tournament=
Pewaukee 88, Pattonville, Mo. 58
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..