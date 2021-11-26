The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Columbus Catholic 56, Port Edwards 45

Crivitz 75, Crandon 40

Cuba City 70, Holmen 61

Howards Grove 65, Kewaskum 50

Laona-Wabeno 64, Oneida Nation 44

Madison East 67, Milwaukee King 60

Northland Pines 78, Newman Catholic 65

The Prairie School 78, Marinette 60

Verona Area 79, Racine Case 74

Waupun 66, La Crosse Logan 52

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57, Melrose-Mindoro 50

