Wisconsin (4-1) vs. Saint Mary’s (6-0)

Maui Invitational , Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin and Saint Mary’s are set to square off in the Maui Invitational. Saint Mary’s earned a 62-50 win over Oregon in its most recent game, while Wisconsin got a 65-63 win against Houston in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Saint Mary’s has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Dan Fotu, Tommy Kuhse, Logan Johnson and Matthias Tass have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kuhse has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Saint Mary’s field goals over the last three games. Kuhse has accounted for 15 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gaels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Saint Mary’s has 38 assists on 72 field goals (52.8 percent) across its past three contests while Wisconsin has assists on 26 of 66 field goals (39.4 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Wisconsin has held opposing teams to 55.2 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Big Ten teams.

