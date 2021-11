FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Azar Swain scored 16 points and Yale ended a two-game skid beating Milwaukee 69-56. Donovan Newby led the Panthers with 16 points with four 3-pointers in the Fort Meyers Tip-Off

