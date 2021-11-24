By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is on the verge of completing a rare turnaround. After opening 1-3, the 18th-ranked Badgers have won seven straight and need only a victory Saturday at Minnesota to earn a trip to the Big Ten championship game next week in Indianapolis. Wisconsin would become just the second team to reach a Power Five conference championship game after being multiple games below .500 that late in a season. Northwestern also got off to a 1-3 start before rallying to reach the Big Ten championship game in 2018.

